Save up to $0.45 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) According to Defuniak Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 771 Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CEFCO 771 Us-90, DeFuniak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 1224 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ --

Exxon 435 Us-90 W, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.