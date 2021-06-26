Save up to $0.45 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Defuniak Springs
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) According to Defuniak Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 771 Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.49
$--
$2.83
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.