Bainbridge gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) According to Bainbridge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Inland at 201 E Calhoun St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 1105 Dothan Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bainbridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Inland 201 E Calhoun St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 2.98

Murphy USA 502 E Alice St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.98

RaceWay 1418 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.98

BP 1405 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

BP 2011 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Inland 401 Us-27 N, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.