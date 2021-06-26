Bainbridge gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) According to Bainbridge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
Inland at 201 E Calhoun St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 1105 Dothan Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bainbridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.55
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.