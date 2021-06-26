Gas savings: The cheapest station in Morgan City

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Morgan City, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1220 Victor Ii Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K Us-90, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 621 California St, Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 2009 Allison St, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2028 La-182, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 959 Us-90 E, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 6383 La-182 E, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.