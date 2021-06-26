This is the cheapest gas in Walterboro right now
(WALTERBORO, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Walterboro, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 704 Bells Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at BP at 1404 Sniders Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walterboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|card
card$2.65
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.17
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.05
$3.25
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.12
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.