This is the cheapest gas in Walterboro right now

(WALTERBORO, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Walterboro, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 704 Bells Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at BP at 1404 Sniders Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walterboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 704 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Stop-N-Go 300 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.17 $ 3.67 $ --

Bobops 401 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.95

Bobops 265 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

StopNGo Express 1825 Wichman St, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.12 $ 3.40 $ --

Fork's Pit Stop 1541 Cottageville Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.