Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lawrenceburg

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Lawrenceburg, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2148 N Locust Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Exxon at 1198 N Locust Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2148 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1700 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.