Here’s the cheapest gas in Mattoon Saturday

(MATTOON, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Mattoon, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1821 Dewitt Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Conoco at 1420 Lake Land Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ --

Murphy USA 105 Dettro Dr, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.05

Moto Mart 513 S 21St St , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.