This is the cheapest gas in River Falls right now

(RIVER FALLS, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the River Falls area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Holiday at 302 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at BP at 700 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater River Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 302 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Swede's 428 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.