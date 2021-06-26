Belen gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BELEN, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Belen, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 2348 Nm-47. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Circle K at 700 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 2348 Nm-47, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Roadrunner Pit Stop 51 I 25 Bypass , Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.30

Conoco 701 S Main St, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1903 Camino Del Llano, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Conoco 102 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.