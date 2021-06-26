Where's the cheapest gas in Cleveland?

(CLEVELAND, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cleveland area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 301 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.23 $ 2.93

Exxon 1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

BP 109 S Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.