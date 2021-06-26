Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bay City

(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 2700 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Shell at 4804 Ave F, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bay City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 2700 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.74 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4608 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Sunoco 5620 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.