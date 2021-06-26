Nogales gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NOGALES, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Nogales area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 811 N Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nogales area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 1891 N Grand Ave , Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 2.39

Circle K 236 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Circle K 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Circle K 330 W Mariposa Rd, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Circle K 2911 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Express Fuel Depot 282 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.