Buffalo gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BUFFALO, MN) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pike's at 500 17Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 512 7Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pike's 500 17Th St S , Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

BP 1219 Mn-25 N, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.