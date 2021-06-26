Buffalo gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BUFFALO, MN) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pike's at 500 17Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 512 7Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.