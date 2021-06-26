Sikeston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SIKESTON, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Sikeston, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Huck's at 823 E Malone Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Huck's at 823 E Malone Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sikeston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.