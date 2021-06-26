Save $0.88 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Radford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Pure at 7447 Lee Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.87

Speedway 7455 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Kroger 7480 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.89

Sheetz 7335 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Gas 'N Go 1701 Tyler Ave, Radford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Exxon 1401 Tyler Ave, Radford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.