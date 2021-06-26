Save $0.88 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Radford
(RADFORD, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Radford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Pure at 7447 Lee Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.31
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.