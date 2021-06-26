Deming gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DEMING, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Deming area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Deming Truck Stop at 1310 W Spruce St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at 5R Travel Center at 1695 Us-180, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deming area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Deming Truck Stop 1310 W Spruce St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mimbres Food Mart 420 E Cedar St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Chevron 501 N Gold Ave, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1018 W Pine St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Circle K 3825 Columbus Rd Se, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.