Deming gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DEMING, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Deming area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Deming Truck Stop at 1310 W Spruce St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at 5R Travel Center at 1695 Us-180, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deming area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.89
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.