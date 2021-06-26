Where's the cheapest gas in Elko?

(ELKO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elko area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.47.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1111 Idaho Street, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.44

Conoco 275 12Th St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.45

Conoco 1600 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.45

Maverik 2520 Mt City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.43

Golden Gate 3600 W Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 3.61

KJ's Super Stores 1415 Mountain City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.