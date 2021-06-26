East Liverpool gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Gas prices vary across in the East Liverpool area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

Smith Oil at 3232 St Clair Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1320 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Smith Oil 3232 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith Oil 16292 E Liverpool Rd, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Marathon 46638 Y & O, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 736 Dresden Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

Marathon 2630 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.43 $ 3.74 $ 3.45

BP 16067 Oh-170, Calcutta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.