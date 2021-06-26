This is the cheapest gas in Brookhaven right now

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Brookhaven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1002 Us-51 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.64.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 956 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ --

Shell 1055 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.89

Exxon 1200 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Texaco 298 Us-51, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 806 Us-51 N, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 717 Us-51 N, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.