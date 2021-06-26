Save up to $0.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Easton

(EASTON, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Easton area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Carroll Motor Fuels at 110 S Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 47 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Easton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Carroll Motor Fuels 110 S Washington St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 9543 Ocean Gtwy, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

CITGO 326 E Dover St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.24 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.