Gas savings: The cheapest station in Aberdeen
(ABERDEEN, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Aberdeen area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1025 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Aberdeen area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.79
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$3.61
$3.73
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.75
$3.93
$3.39
|card
card$3.59
$3.81
$3.99
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.