Gas savings: The cheapest station in Aberdeen

(ABERDEEN, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Aberdeen area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1025 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Aberdeen area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Q-Mart II 619 E Market St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Safeway 221 W Heron St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.73 $ 3.43

Liberty 120 N Alder St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.75 $ 3.93 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.81 $ 3.99 $ 3.45

7-Eleven 411 S Boone St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

7-Eleven 201 Lincoln St, Hoquiam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.