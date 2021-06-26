Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsboro area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Sunoco at 489 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

United Dairy Farmers 233 N High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Marathon 959 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Murphy USA 544 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Speedway 247 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Speedway 1459 N High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.