This is the cheapest gas in Athens right now

(ATHENS, TX) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1401 E Tyler St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 806 W Corsicana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1401 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 400 S Palestine St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 601 S Prairieville St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 2.75

Shell 615 Sh-19 N, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 805 E Corsicana St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Southside Feed & Supply S Palestine St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.