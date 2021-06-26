Ottawa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OTTAWA, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Ottawa, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1441 Columbus St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Road Ranger at 3041 Il-71, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1441 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.92 $ 3.09

Circle K 1500 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.03

Casey's 400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.77 $ --

Shell 1106 1St Ave, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.92 $ --

BP 2801 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 3.94 $ 3.09

Thorntons 203 W Etna Rd, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.