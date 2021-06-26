Ottawa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(OTTAWA, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Ottawa, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1441 Columbus St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Road Ranger at 3041 Il-71, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.92
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.92
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.44
$3.94
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.02
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.