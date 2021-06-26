Where's the cheapest gas in Campbellsville?

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Campbellsville area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1315 Elkhorn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 625 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ --

Shell 725 E Broadway, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Kroger 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.89 $ 3.13 $ 3.09

Shell 726 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.