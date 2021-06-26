Where's the cheapest gas in Campbellsville?
(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Campbellsville area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1315 Elkhorn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.65.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.90
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.94
$3.24
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.89
$3.13
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$3.29
$3.45
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.