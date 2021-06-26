Berea gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.04 per gallon

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Berea area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 100 Peggy Flats Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Berea area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 300 Richmond Rd Nw, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.11

Midway Express 1503 Richmond Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Circle K 707 Chestnut, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1014 Paint Lick Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

BP Ky-21, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.