Berea gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.04 per gallon
(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Berea area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 100 Peggy Flats Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Berea area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.