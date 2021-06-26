Tullahoma gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TULLAHOMA, TN) According to Tullahoma gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2040 N Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mapco at 315 E Lincoln St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 2040 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.05

Speedy Sak 8475 Tullahoma Hwy, Estill Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 813 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

BP 735 Clement Dr, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.15 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

BP 1201 E Carroll St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.