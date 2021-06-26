Where's the cheapest gas in Fallon?

(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 615 E Williams Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.51 at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 615 E Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.45

Maverik 850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.45

Speedway 1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.45

Skips Mini Market 4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

NEX 308 Lahontan Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ --

NEX 4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.