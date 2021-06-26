Where's the cheapest gas in Fallon?
(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 615 E Williams Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.51 at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.51
$3.61
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.41
$3.51
$3.61
$3.45
|card
card$3.41
$3.51
$3.61
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.51
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.51
$3.61
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.