Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) According to Crescent City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Patriot at 1500 Northcrest Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.43 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 900 Us-101 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.55.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crescent City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Patriot 1500 Northcrest Dr, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.43 $ 4.63 $ 4.83 $ 4.49

Shell 1200 Northcrest Dr, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.55

Chevron 315 Us-101 S, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.55

Patriot 1089 Us-101 N, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.46 $ 4.63 $ 4.83 $ 4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.