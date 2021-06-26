Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Crescent City
(CRESCENT CITY, CA) According to Crescent City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
Patriot at 1500 Northcrest Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.43 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 900 Us-101 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.55.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crescent City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.47 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.43
$4.63
$4.83
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.46
$4.63
$4.83
$4.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.