Where's the cheapest gas in Brookings?

(BROOKINGS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookings area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Martin Oil at 106 1St St S. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Casey's at 53422Nd Ave S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Martin Oil 106 1St St S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 422 E Highway 14, Volga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.11

Gas N Mor 600 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ -- $ --

E24 921 20Th South, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ -- $ --

Casey's 122 W 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 916 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.