Where's the cheapest gas in Sheridan?

(SHERIDAN, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Sheridan, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 812 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 590 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sheridan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 812 N Main St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Farmers Co-Op 1450 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Holiday 936 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Maverik 1242 E Bundage Lane, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.