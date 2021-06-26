Where's the cheapest gas in Sheridan?
(SHERIDAN, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Sheridan, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 812 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 590 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sheridan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.18
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.