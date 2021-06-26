Gas savings: The cheapest station in West Plains

(WEST PLAINS, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Plains area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 1671 S Us-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater West Plains area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 1671 S Us-63, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

MFA 412 St Louis St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1309 Southern Hills Center, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.