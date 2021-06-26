Here’s the cheapest gas in Watertown Saturday

(WATERTOWN, SD) According to Watertown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Clark at 103 5Th St Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Tesoro at 3801 9Th Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Clark 103 5Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1854Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 152 4Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Sinclair 609 5Th St Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 504 9Th Ave Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ --

Casey's 40510Th St Sw, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.