Save up to $0.55 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Batesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.

Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kent's Firestone Service at 1316 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Harps 1740 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.19

Conoco 1350 Myers St , Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3162 Harrison St, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.31 $ 3.29

Exxon 2195 N Central Ave, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.38 $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 759 Heber Springs Rd, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1701 Harrison St, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.