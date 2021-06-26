This is the cheapest gas in Deridder right now

(DERIDDER, LA) According to Deridder gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrac at 402 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrac 402 W 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 1123 N Pine St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.76

CITGO 988 W 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2217 Us-171, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3111 Us-190, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.