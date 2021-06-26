Palmer gas at $3.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PALMER, AK) According to Palmer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Carrs at 664 W Evergreen was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Palmer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Carrs 664 W Evergreen, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.37 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Tesoro 400 Glacier View Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.05

Valley Country Store 4715 N Truck Rd, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Tesoro 485 Outer Springer Loop, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.