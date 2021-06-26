Palmer gas at $3.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PALMER, AK) According to Palmer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Carrs at 664 W Evergreen was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Palmer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.37
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.