Keene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(KEENE, NH) According to Keene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 465 West St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cumberland Farms at 162 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Keene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$2.94
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$3.18
$3.38
$2.98
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.43
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.61
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.