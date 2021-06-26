Keene gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(KEENE, NH) According to Keene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 465 West St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cumberland Farms at 162 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Keene area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 465 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Gulf 227 Main St, Marlborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Getty Main St, Marlborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.03

Mobil 219 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.41 $ --

Irving 410 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.