This is the cheapest gas in Greenwood right now

(GREENWOOD, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Greenwood, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Triple Stop at 2500 Ms-430 S. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Shell at 109 W Claiborne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenwood area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Triple Stop 2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The Landing 2218 Us-82, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.94

Scott Petroleum 1310 W Claiborne Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Scott Petroleum 2400 Us-82 E, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 505 Viola B Sanders Dr, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.