This is the cheapest gas in Brownwood right now

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Brownwood, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 513 E Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 766 W Commerce Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alon 513 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 403 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

United Express 302 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

CEFCO 130 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.85

Alon 1019 Coggin Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 915 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.