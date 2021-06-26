Save $0.26 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Athens
(ATHENS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Athens, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
Clearwater Market & Deli at 1152 Cr-172 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5 N Congress Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.91
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.15
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.