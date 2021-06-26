Save $0.26 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Athens, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Clearwater Market & Deli at 1152 Cr-172 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5 N Congress Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Clearwater Market & Deli 1152 Cr-172, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Ingles Gas Express 915 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.91 $ 3.17 $ --

Murphy USA 1813 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 2.98

Circle K 2631 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ --

Mobil 2804 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 2920 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.