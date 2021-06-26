Where's the cheapest gas in Gainesville?

(GAINESVILLE, TX) According to Gainesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 903 Summit Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Quick Stop at 2401 Us-82, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 903 Summit Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.76 $ 3.25 $ 2.71

Murphy USA 1525 N Grand Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.72

Exxon 1085 E California St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1003 N Grand Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.74 $ -- $ 2.73

Valero 1100 N Grand Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Conoco 1200 S Grand Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.