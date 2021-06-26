Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sequim

(SEQUIM, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sequim area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 955 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Safeway 680 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.74 $ 3.85 $ 3.49

QFC 990 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.82 $ 3.49

Shell 194 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.59

The Co-op Farm and Garden 216 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.