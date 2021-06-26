Here’s the cheapest gas in Troy Saturday

(TROY, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Troy, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1418 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pinckard's at 149 Enzor Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1418 Us-231 S, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.18

CITGO 1647 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.22

Liberty 12167 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 101 Us-231 N, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.22

BP 803 Us Hwy 231 S, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Pit Stop Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.