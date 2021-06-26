Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Abingdon

(ABINGDON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Abingdon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Kroger at 480 Cummings St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kroger 480 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.87

Gas 'N Go 151 Cook St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Walmart 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.85

Gas 'N Go 789 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ --

Cargo 618 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Marathon 626 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.