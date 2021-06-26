Here’s the cheapest gas in Sonora Saturday

(SONORA, CA) According to Sonora gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 342 W Stockton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.05.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gold Country Gas 331 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.08 $ 4.19 $ 3.87

Sonora Mini Mart 14290 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Sierra Energy 13791 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ --

ARCO 14895 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.93

76 317 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.29 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

Speedway 13778 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.