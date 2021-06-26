This is the cheapest gas in Madisonville right now

(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Huck's at 709 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.81 at Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Huck's 709 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Kroger 540 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ -- $ --

Huck's 921 National Mine Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Pappy's 2015 Grapevine Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Ideal Market 800 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.