Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lucedale

(LUCEDALE, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lucedale area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 12250 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 11216 Ms-63, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.75

Chevron 12121 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.75

Marathon 12117 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Town &Country 7140 Ms-198 E, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.19 $ 3.41 $ 2.89

Dixie Depot 7192 Old Hwy 63S , Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.