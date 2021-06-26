This is the cheapest gas in Jacksonville right now

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1951 W Morton Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at Circle K at 602 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1951 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.02

Fast Stop 2003 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 350 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Conoco 100 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Casey's 901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.