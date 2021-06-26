Gallup gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GALLUP, NM) According to Gallup gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Duke City Fueling at 1512 E Hwy 66. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.46 at Shell at 3370 W Historic Us-66, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Duke City Fueling 1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Pronto Express 2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 2.95

Speedway 701 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Valero 2857 W Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Speedway 3800A E 66Th, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Valero 112 Arnold St , Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.