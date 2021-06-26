Gas savings: The cheapest station in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Americus area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Americus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 1698 E Lamar St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 2.94

Gas N Go 202 Us-19, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.