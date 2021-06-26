Gas savings: The cheapest station in Americus
(AMERICUS, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Americus area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Americus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.17
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.