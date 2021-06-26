Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dickson

(DICKSON, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dickson area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Huck's at 106 Tn-46. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Marathon at 488 Tn-46 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dickson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Huck's 106 Tn-46, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ 3.09

Kroger Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 179 Beasley Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.09

Speedway 474 Tn-46, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.09

76 508 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 219 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.